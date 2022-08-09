U.S. District Court Providence

 David Linton

PROVIDENCE — A Georgia man has been sentenced to 30 months in prison for his role in exploiting homeless men in a scheme to cash over $480,000 counterfeit checks at banks in the Attleboro area and three other New England states.

Austin Weaver, 32, of Decatur, one of four Georgia men charged in the scheme, will also be on probation for three years after he completes his sentence and must share in paying $480,943 restitution, according to court records.

