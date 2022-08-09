PROVIDENCE — A Georgia man has been sentenced to 30 months in prison for his role in exploiting homeless men in a scheme to cash over $480,000 counterfeit checks at banks in the Attleboro area and three other New England states.
Austin Weaver, 32, of Decatur, one of four Georgia men charged in the scheme, will also be on probation for three years after he completes his sentence and must share in paying $480,943 restitution, according to court records.
Weaver pleaded guilty April 2 to one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud and was sentenced last month in U.S. District Court in Providence.
Federal prosecutors sought the same 41-month sentence as co-defendant, Michael Williams, 26, of Atlanta, received in February.
In a sentencing memorandum, Assistant U.S. Attorney Lee Vilker said Austin was involved in all aspects of the scheme. He wrote counterfeit checks, recruited homeless men desperate for money and drove them to various banks.
The scheme began around October 2018 and continued to February 2021 when the defendants were arrested.
Phony checks for $2,000 to $3,000 were written in the names of the homeless men who then attempted to cash them at banks. If they were successful, the homeless men were given about $100 and the defendants took the rest, according to court records.
Weaver and Williams texted each other the details of the scheme and cellphone records show Weaver was near a bank where bogus checks were cashed 27 times, according to Vilker.
Both men were arrested in June 2019 for a similar scheme in Oklahoma and were released on bond. The cases are still pending, according to the prosecutor.
Weaver was also arrested in September 2019 in Newport for bank fraud and two months later in a fraud scheme in Seekonk involving a homeless man. The Newport case is still pending but the Seekonk case was dismissed, Vilker wrote.
The scheme unraveled following the arrests of homeless men who attempted to cash checks in communities including Attleboro, North Attleboro, Wrentham, Plainville, Foxboro, Franklin and Medway.
Chief Judge John J. McConnell Jr. imposed the sentence recommended by Weaver’s lawyer, Mary June Ciresi of Wakefield, R.I.
In June, co-defendant Jalen Ronald Stanford, 28, of Riverdale, Ga., was sentenced to two years in prison followed by three years’ probation.
The last remaining defendant, Cortavious Benford, also of Georgia, is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 30.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.