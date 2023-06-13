ATTLEBORO -- Two men arrested in 2019 after police raided a large-scale illicit indoor marijuana growing operation on Eddy Street pleaded guilty Tuesday and were sentenced to probation.

Marshall Muir, 43, who has addresses in Warwick and Florida, and Charles R. Doughty, 45, of Warwick, were sentenced to two years’ probation by Fall River Superior Court Judge Gregg Pasquale.

