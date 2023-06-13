ATTLEBORO -- Two men arrested in 2019 after police raided a large-scale illicit indoor marijuana growing operation on Eddy Street pleaded guilty Tuesday and were sentenced to probation.
Marshall Muir, 43, who has addresses in Warwick and Florida, and Charles R. Doughty, 45, of Warwick, were sentenced to two years’ probation by Fall River Superior Court Judge Gregg Pasquale.
They were indicted in connection with a July 16, 2019, raid by Attleboro police at two buildings at 46 Eddy St., also known as Eddy Square.
Authorities say they found an illegal and unlicensed growing operation with 143 plants, artificial lighting, filtration systems and exhaust fans. Just under 130 pounds of marijuana that police estimate was worth over $500,000 was seized.
Initially charged with trafficking marijuana, the charges were reduced to possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and conspiracy charges were dropped by the prosecution as a result of the defendants' change of plea.
Gregg Miliote, a spokesman for the Bristol County district attorney’s office, said prosecutors agreed to reduce the drug charges because the two men lacked criminal records and avoided any other legal issues in the four years the case has been pending.
The men were free on bail during the course of the case.
