ATTLEBORO -- Lawyers for two area men arrested on fentanyl trafficking charges earlier this month at a North Attleboro motel argued Wednesday that there is no evidence their clients were selling any drugs.
The defendants, Justin Belliveau, 43, of Rehoboth, and Rachel L. Martin, 31, of 67 Mechanic St., Attleboro, were in Attleboro District Court for a dangerousness hearing.
They have been held without bail since their arrest June 1 at the Knights Inn on Route 1 in North Attleboro.
Prosecutors wanted them to continue to be held without bail, citing evidence that police seized 21 grams of alleged fentanyl, 27 pills used to treat mood disorders, a small amount of cash and alleged drug paraphernalia.
But Attleboro lawyer James Caramanica, representing Martin, and Damien Puller of Taunton, representing Belliveau, argued the evidence is more consistent with personal use if tests prove the substance is fentanyl.
The lawyers say there is no evidence of sales to anyone or the usual foot traffic in and out of their room that would be noticed if their clients were drug dealers.
A prosecutor argued that the amount of alleged fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid, seized was a danger and both defendants have criminal records.
The lawyers argued about police reports and photographs related to the case. No witnesses were called to testify.
After the hearing, Judge Neil Hourihan rejected the prosecution’s request to hold the pair without bail as a danger to the public. He set bail for Martin at $1,000 and Belliveau at $5,000 and continued the case for a probable cause hearing in August.
