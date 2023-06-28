ATTLEBORO -- Lawyers for two area men arrested on fentanyl trafficking charges earlier this month at a North Attleboro motel argued Wednesday that there is no evidence their clients were selling any drugs.

The defendants, Justin Belliveau, 43, of Rehoboth, and Rachel L. Martin, 31, of 67 Mechanic St., Attleboro, were in Attleboro District Court for a dangerousness hearing.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.