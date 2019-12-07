ATTLEBORO — The Christmas Is For Kids holiday gift drive got a huge boost last week when volunteers from Dell Technologies donated 30 bags full of toys.
Christmas is for Kids leader Kelly Fox said the toys were greatly appreciated and within no time they were distributed into packages of gifts for area needy children.
Fox said the charity is trying to provide holiday gifts for 824 children this year and it is still working to meet the needs of 210 children on its list.
She said time is running out and put out a plea for area residents to donate before Dec. 14.
Donors can find out which children to buy for and what they want by calling 508-226-0911.
Donations can be dropped off at the former high school at 135 County St. from 5-8 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Fox said some of the gifts that are still needed include toys for infants, games for children over age 10, arts and crafts, Legos, sweatshirts in sizes men’s medium, large, XL and XXL and gift cards to GameStop, PINK, Target and Walmart.
