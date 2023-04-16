ATTLEBORO — Demolition work at the South Attleboro commuter rail station is expected to begin Monday, according to a letter received by the city council from the MBTA.
The work is expected to continue through June, according to the MBTA’s South Attleboro Station Accessibility Improvement Project Team.
“This work will include the demolition of the pedestrian bridge, as well as the ramps and stairs around the station area,” the letter said.
“Any work on or near the tracks will be performed during overnight hours from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., Sunday-Thursday,” the letter said. “The community can expect noise from heavy machinery, light towers in use and generators running during this overnight work.”
Demolition of the ramps at the parking lot area will take place during the day, Monday through Friday.
State Rep. Jim Hawkins, D-Attleboro, has been pushing for the work to begin so the station can be reopened.
He recently asked commuters and others to send letters to the MBTA requesting that the project get underway.
The projected cost to rebuild the station is $70 million.
He argued that the project deserves to be funded now.
“The design is 100% complete and we have significant funding committed to this project from both the Legislature and GATRA,” Hawkins said in an earlier email to The Sun Chronicle.
He said Friday that the recent news is good.
“It’s a step forward and it will make construction faster when it happens,” he said.
A recent conversation with MBTA officials was also optimistic.
“It’s more positive than I thought. They are taking it seriously and they are working hard to make it happen,” Hawkins said. “That made me feel good.”
Hawkins said he understood the work would start on Tuesday, because Monday is Patriots Day.
He’s encouraging commuters and others to continue to write letters stating the importance of the project. The deadline is April 24.
The letter from the MBTA project team confirmed that project is moving forward.
“Design for this project has recently hit 100% design, and the MBTA is currently in the process of acquiring funding for the full construction program,” the letter said.
“Once funding is secured, this project will be put out to bid and awarded to a contractor. Once a contractor is on board, the Project Team will be able to develop an updated construction schedule which will be shared with the community.”
The station has been closed since late February 2021.
