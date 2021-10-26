ATTLEBORO — Mayoral candidate Todd McGhee, a registered Democrat, got some financial help this month from an unexpected source, a political action committee affiliated with Gov. Charlie Baker, who's a Republican.
Massachusetts Majority Independent Expenditure Political Action Committee spent $8,589 in support of McGhee’s campaign against incumbent Mayor Paul Heroux.
Out of that amount $5,142 was spent on direct mail marketing and postage and $3,447 was spent on digital advertising, according to information posted on the state Office of Campaign and Political Finance website.
The money for the direct mail went to Spectrum Marketing Companies out of Manchester, N.H. and the money for the digital advertising was paid to Meyers Digital in Boston.
The payments came on Oct. 22 and 23 respectively; the election is on Tuesday.
Going into the last month of the campaign OCPF reports showed that on Sept. 30 McGhee had just $1,296 left in his campaign war chest while Heroux had $8,017.
McGhee said his campaign had not requested any help from the PAC.
“I was made aware of this mailing yesterday after receiving communications from friends and supporters about the marketing literature they received in the mail,” he said in an email to The Sun Chronicle.
He said he did not know why the PAC chose to support him, but offered a guess.
"You’ll need to ask the PAC for their reasoning," he said. "I can only point to older articles that speak about their support towards candidates that embody civility, bipartisanship, fiscal responsibility and common sense values. Apparently, there is more interest in our local election than just our Attleboro voters."
Super PACs are not permitted to coordinate their donations with the candidates they support.
