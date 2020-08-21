The eight Democratic candidates for the 4th Congressional District seat being vacated by U.S. Rep. Joseph Kennedy III did little to distinguish themselves from each other Thursday during an online forum sponsored by the nonpartisan group MassVOTE.
The candidates — Jake Auchincloss and Becky Grossman of Newton; Alan Khazei, Ihssane Leckey, Natalia Linos, Jesse Mermell and Benjamin Sigel, all of Brookline; and Christopher Zannetos of Wellesley — all put their progressive qualifications on prominent display and took every opportunity to attack President Donald Trump.
The sharpest dagger flung at Trump came from Grossman, who said we have “the worst possible human among us as president.”
No harsh words were aimed at each other, although prior to the forum Auchincloss, who has been endorsed by The Boston Globe, was lambasted for a couple of perceived transgressions, including a suggestion that the Koran can be burned if the American flag can be.
Some fellow candidates called for him to pull out of the race.
The two Republican candidates for the 4th District seat, Julie Hall of Attleboro and David Rosa of Dighton, were invited to the forum but did not show up.
Whichever Democrat wins the primary on Sept. 1 will be the odds-on favorite to take over the seat. The Republican candidates have little money and seemingly little chance to win in a heavily Democratic and liberal state.
The eight Democrats were asked a series of questions, including one on affordable housing, and they all agreed more is needed and that practices such as “redlining,” in which people who live in poor areas or people of color are denied mortgages, should be eliminated.
Sigel said his dad worked for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and that he would often accompany him to various housing developments. “I saw firsthand the segregation and burden redlining put on the Black and Latino communities,” he said.
All support the environmentally progressive Green New Deal, or at least key parts of it, and put it forward as a way to create jobs as well as clean the earth.
Both issues are intrinsically tied to economic and racial justice, said the candidates, who also decried what they believe is systemic racism in all aspects of American society.
What they would do to counter the effects of coronavirus on public education was another question.
Suppression of the virus and an increase in funding for supplies needed to bring students and teachers safely back to school were among the goals.
At the same time they want to ensure that each student has access to a device that can access the Internet and that each student in fact has access to the Internet.
Mermell, who made a name for herself at Planned Parenthood, said caution is the way to go with reopening schools.
“I fear opening too quickly,” she said, adding that remote learning with a transition to hybrid was the way to go.
Auchincloss said in-person learning should resume “as soon as possible.”
“Remote and hybrid will never provide the level of education needed,” he said.
Some urged increasing SNAP benefits to provide food for kids who rely on schools for some of their meals but may be denied if schools are closed.
Medicare for All was also popular among the eight, with some declaring it “a human right,” Zannetos, however, said he doesn’t believe that private health insurance companies have to go.
He’d keep them if the federal government provides “a strong public option” and “a safety net.”
With that “we can achieve the aims of Medicare for All,” Zannetos said.
And all the candidates said they are in favor of eliminating or at least reforming “qualified immunity,” a provision in law that protects police officers from lawsuits.
Khazei tried to separate himself from the crowd by brandishing a plan for all 34 communities in the district.
Leckey, a Moroccan immigrant who became a regulator on Wall Street fighting big banks, said she’d use that experience on behalf of the Green New Deal.
“I will lead the effort to take on the fossil fuel companies,” she said.
Linos, who holds a PhD and is an epidemiologist, suggested that she may be the best person to help the nation extricate itself from the coronavirus pandemic.
Each of the candidates has a website where their specific positions are laid out.
To see the entire 97-minute forum go to https://www.facebook.com/massvote.
