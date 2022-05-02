ATTLEBORO -- Candidates for a number of state offices made their election pitches Saturday during the Attleboro Democratic Committee's annual spring brunch.
Two gubernatorial candidates, Attorney General Maura Healey and state Sen. Sonia Chang-Díaz, D-Boston, spoke about their priorities for the area.
Healey said her priorities are transit-oriented housing, the South Attleboro commuter rail station project and combating climate change.
“When I first ran for attorney general back in 2013, I promised you that my team and I would be the people’s lawyer and that we wouldn’t shy away from tough problems or powerful interests, and we haven’t,” she said.
Chang-Díaz focused on the urgency of addressing systemic issues, including making improvements to local education systems and addressing struggles for working families.
“I’m running for governor very simply because it’s not difficult to see that it’s getting harder and harder for working families to live here in our state,” she said.
The three Democratic candidates for Bristol County sheriff -- Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux, lawyer Nick Bernier, and former Somerset Police Chief George McNeil -- voiced a common goal: to unseat incumbent Thomas M. Hodgson, a Republican who has served since 1997.
Heroux, focused on his past and current accomplishments, which include bettering the city's finances and boosting its credit rating.
Bernier emphasized the importance of rehabilitation and reducing recidivism.
McNeil, on the other hand, placed emphasis on his background, which includes 37 years spent in law enforcement, while also focusing on how rehabilitation programs could be better utilized.
Five Democratic candidates for lieutenant governor -- Adam Hinds, Eric Lesser, Tami Gouveia, Bret Bero and Kim Driscoll -- also spoke during the brunch.
State Reps. Jim Hawkins, D-Attleboro, and Adam Scanlon, D-North Attleboro, and state Sens. Becca Rausch, D-Needham, and Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, shared their proudest accomplishments as well as their current and future endeavors.
For Hawkins, it was pushing to get the reconstruction of the South Attleboro MBTA station started as quickly as possible, and for Scanlon, it was working to return essential funding back to the community and making vocational education more accessible for all.
Feeney also touched on his efforts to make prescription drugs more affordable and to create more affordable housing, while also explaining his goal of eliminating chronic homelessness. Rausch discussed the importance of service to the area.
U.S. Rep. Jake Auchincloss, D-Newton, outlined five key imperatives that he said need to be addressed before the polls open, including the need for a COVID package to be passed, the importance of continuing to allocate infrastructure funding, the passing of the America Competes Act, the need for a slimmed-down and politically practical Build Back Better Act package, and, lastly, electoral count reform.
The state primary election is Sept. 6. The general state election is Nov. 8.