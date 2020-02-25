Area communities are holding caucuses this week and in early March to elect delegates and alternates to the 2020 Massachusetts Democratic State Convention.
The convention will be held May 30 at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, where thousands of Democrats from across the state will discuss party business and prepare for upcoming elections.
Preregistered Democrats who turned 16 by Feb. 15 will be allowed to participate and run as a delegate or alternate. The number of delegates and alternates varies from community to community.
The following local caucuses are scheduled for registered and preregistered Democrats:
ATTLEBORO: 7 p.m., Thursday, March 12, Attleboro Public Library, North Main Street.
NORTH ATTLEBORO: 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29 in the media center at North Attleboro Middle School.
NORTON: The Norton Democratic Town Committee is meeting at noon, Saturday, March 7 at Norton Public Library, 68 East Main St. Questions, call committee Chairwoman Barbara Kaplan at 508-622-0008.
MANSFIELD: Saturday, Feb. 29 at the IBEW Local 104 headquarters at 900 South Main St. Check-in begins at 10 a.m., and the caucus will begin at 10:30 a.m.
Those interested in getting involved with the Mansfield Democratic Town Committee should contact Deborah Snyder at debksnyder@gmail.com or 508-261-7189 or check out their website at mansfielddems.org.
FOXBORO: Saturday, March 7 at the public safety building. Registration begins at 12:30 p.m. and closes at 1:15 p.m. The caucus will be called to order at 1 p.m.
PLAINVILLE: 7 p.m., Saturday, March 7, Village Green apartments meeting room, Messenger Street (Route 106).
WRENTHAM: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, senior center, 400 Taunton St.
NORFOLK: Saturday, March 7 at 10 a.m. at the Norfolk Public Library. Forms to register as a Democratic voter will be available at the caucus. Democrats who register after Feb. 28 and all preregistered Democrats are requested to bring proof of registration status. Those interested in getting involved with the Norfolk Democratic Town Committee should call Peggy Callahan at 508-528-5545 or email Peggy411@verizon.net.
SEEKONK: Saturday, Feb. 29, 10 a.m., senior center, Arcade Avenue.
REHOBOTH: Already held.
Young people, minorities, people with disabilities and LGBTQ individuals who are not elected as a delegate or alternate may apply to be an add-on delegate. They can do so at the caucuses or at www.massdems.org.
