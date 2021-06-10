ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro Democratic City Committee will hold caucuses next week for all wards to elect delegates to the convention.
The caucuses are scheduled for 6 p.m., Thursday.
To register visit massdems.org or email attleborodemocrats@gmail.com.
All Attleboro caucuses are virtual.
The Massachusetts Democratic Party will hold their platform convention Saturday, Sept. 25 at the Tsongas Center in Lowell.
The convention will be both in person and virtual to follow CDC health guidelines and concerns.
