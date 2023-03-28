Like Massachusetts House Speaker Ronald Mariano, Democratic state representatives from the Attleboro area are questioning the constitutionality of auditing the Legislature, while area Republican state reps say they welcome it.
Steve Howitt, R-Seekonk, said he doesn’t have a problem with the review announced by State Auditor Diana DiZoglio, but he said there is little he can do to oppose Mariano’s decision to reject it.
“I’m just one person in a 25-member Republican caucus compared to 135 Democrats,” he said. “The speaker sets the agenda and the rules for the House. There is nothing any of us can really do.”
Freshman state Rep. Marcus Vaughn, R-Wrentham, said the Legislature “should be held to the same standard as other legislative bodies across the country.
“Transparency and accountability are essential in government, and as someone who stands by my votes on important issues, I believe that my constituents deserve to know my positions during the legislative process.”
He said an audit will ensure “that our government is functioning in the best interests of the people of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.”
But state Rep. Jim Hawkins, D-Attleboro, like Mariano, said Tuesday the audit was “unconstitutional” and pointed to the financial aspects of the audit rather than the transparency issues.
“I support audits benefiting the Commonwealth. As far as the Auditor’s request is concerned, it is my understanding legal counsel confirmed our constitution prohibits such an action,” he said in an email.
“It is determined the Auditor’s office does not have legal authority to conduct an audit of the General Court, nor is it necessary because the house’s financial information is already readily accessible and completely available to the public,” he said.
State Rep. Adam Scanlon, D-North Attleboro, referred to comments he previously made on the issue.
“Based on what I’ve read there seems to be some constitutional issues on this matter,” he said. “I would rather see the Supreme (Judicial) Court weigh in on this before I comment.”
“If someone wants to know how I voted I’m proud to share it,” he added. “If someone wants to know what I think on a issue I’m proud to share it. I’m hesitant to put out confidential information that is protected by the ethics laws.”
The Massachusetts Legislature has been described as one of the most secretive in the nation.
DiZoglio launched an audit of the Legislature earlier this month. She said its aim is to uncover the reasons for its lack of transparency and its need to keep things secret.
She said state officials consider themselves exempt from the public records law and that includes the Senate, the House, the judiciary and the governor’s office.
DiZoglio laid out her goals two weeks ago in a press release.
“We hope this will increase transparency, accountability and equity in an area of state government that has been completely ignored,” she said. “Historically, the Legislature has been a closed-door operation, where committee votes have been hidden from the general public and legislation has been voted on in the dark of night…Massachusetts ranks as one of the least transparent and least accessible state governments in the nation.”
Mariano announced Friday that the House won’t meet with DiZoglio about the audit.
He said in a letter to DiZoglio that the House’s financial accounts are “already public” and any “performance assessment” by DiZoglio of House actions — including “active and pending legislation, committee appointments, legislative rules, and its policies and procedures” — would violate basic separation-of-powers principles.
“Therefore, given that your attempt to conduct a performance audit of the House of Representatives exceeds your legal authority and is unconstitutional, your request to meet to begin such an audit is respectfully denied,” he said.
DiZoglio said she is not backing down.
“I find it disappointing that the Speaker is fighting an audit of what is happening in the people’s house, where the people’s business is conducted, using the people’s money,” she said in a statement. “We are not asking for permission and will continue conducting our audit as planned to help increase transparency, accountability and equity for everyday families.”
