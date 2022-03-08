Area Democratic town committees, including in Mansfield, Rehoboth, Seekonk and Norfolk, are holding their annual caucuses this week to elect delegates and alternates to the party's state convention in June.
At the convention in Worcester, delegates will vote to endorse candidates for statewide office, including governor, lieutenant governor, secretary, attorney general and auditor, ahead of the Democratic Primary in September. The convention will be a hybrid event, in-person and virtual.
Democratic candidates running for office may be speaking about their candidacies during the caucuses.
Registered Democrats in Mansfield will hold a virtual caucus at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
To register for the caucus, contact Deb Snyder at 508-261-7189 or visit www.mansfielddems.org.
The Rehoboth Democratic Town Committee will hold a virtual caucus at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Registered Democrats from Rehoboth should contact the chairman of the Rehoboth Democratic Town Committee, Paul Jacques, at 508-922-4394 or email DemCommittee02769@gmail.com.
The Seekonk Democratic Town Committee will hold its caucus at 2 p.m. Saturday via Zoom.
Any registered Democrat living in Seekonk is invited to attend by visiting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84957687114#success.
In Norfolk, registered Democrats will also hold a caucus Saturday, with signing opening at 10:30 a.m. and the caucus at 11 a.m.
The caucus is being held on Zoom and in-person at the NCTV Studio, 158 Main St. where face masks are required.
Register for the caucus at BIT.LY/NDTC-2022caucus.
Registered and pre-registered Democrats, at least 16 years old by Feb. 4, 2022, may vote and be elected as a delegate or alternate during the caucuses.
Caucuses have already been held in Attleboro, Norton, Foxboro and Wrentham.