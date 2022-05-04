ATTLEBORO — The traffic flowed by uninterrupted and unaware.
There was nothing to show something was going on except for the two police officers making sure no one walked on the closed sidewalk in front of the old Briggs Hotel on South Main Street.
But out back something was happening.
A giant demolition machine with a big steel claw was ripping and tearing the dilapidated structure to pieces, one bite at time.
Rubble was piling up.
The back end was completely exposed early in the morning as a worker sprayed water on the debris to keep the dust down.
No crowds had gathered to see the 139-year-old structure destroyed.
It was just another day in downtown Attleboro.
There will be a huge open space there in a day or two. It will eventually be filled with a gleaming new, five-story, 46-unit apartment building.
The old hotel, which in its final days housed some homeless who broke in and used electric heaters to keep warm, once played host to actors who performed at the Bates Opera House just down the street.
Back then, full board was $2 per day, according to information posted on the Massachusetts Historical Commission website.
Seth R. Briggs was the proprietor.
Other accommodations cost 5 cents to $1 per day.
The actors likely got the royal treatment. Anything and everything was done for them.
One-hundred-and-thirty-nine years later, the homeless were quickly evicted.
Their heating devices were deemed a fire danger and, after all, they were there illegally.
So it was that those with deep pockets and those who were destitute and down and out were served over the years, however briefly.
The last residents were likely mice, spiders and other bugs.
It was a sad end to the once elegant Queen Anne-style building — a landmark on South Main.
It had “two octagonal towers at the ends of the facade and a projecting central pavilion, capped by a steep pitch French roof,” according to documents on file with the Massachusetts Historical Commission.
It became an apartment building in 1928, right before The Great Depression hit the nation and world.
Who knows how many people who lost their homes lived there and who knows how many who lived there lost their jobs and found themselves on the street.
But its beauty, as is often the case with age, wasted away.
“Today, due to a 1970s fire, the building has lost all its Queen Anne characteristics, and looks decapitated,” the historical commission writer said.
Decapitated.
It does not get much more dead than that.
Its end was ragged, with worn-out plywood sealing doorways and pale yellow paint peeling from its walls.
Fluorescent lights coldly glowed in the vacant halls at night.
Red lamps in front once lighted the different shops occupying the first floor, including the Fish Net Restaurant, which was popular in its day.
The eatery was long gone, 20 years or more, before the demolition began.
Graffiti scarred the exterior walls. It wasn’t the prettier graffiti, some of which has artistic merit. It was the kind which merely proclaimed the “artist” had been there, like a thief in the night, leaving his or her sign.
By Thursday or Friday, the Briggs Hotel will be gone. There will be a scar upon the landscape to be replaced by something new, but not necessarily better, which may someday be remembered in the same way when it comes to its end.