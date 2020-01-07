NORTH ATTLEBORO — Demolition of the bleachers at the high school football field is underway and should be completed by mid-February, facilities director Kyle Kummer said.
Kummer said Tuesday that the demolition will cost $64,900.
Crews are removing aluminum seating sections and as of Monday were about 60 percent done with that part of the project, he said.
Tearing out support structures will have to wait until colder weather comes and the ground freezes, so it can support heavy equipment, Kummer said.
The bleachers were determined to be unsafe by an engineering company last spring. Support beams were deemed to be corroded.
The finding caused high school graduation ceremonies and varsity football games to be moved to Community Field.
Sports that attract smaller crowds, such as soccer, still use the high school field and smaller, temporary bleachers have been moved to the site for fans.
The town has not yet appropriated money for new bleachers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.