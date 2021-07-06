NORTH ATTLEBORO — Scott Holcomb won’t be leaving education just yet.
Holcomb, 47, who announced in March that he would be stepping down as superintendent of schools this summer, has been named interim principal of Taunton High School.
When he announced his departure, Holcomb, who has led local schools since 2017, said he would be entering the private sector.
But on Tuesday, Holcomb confirmed in a brief email that he was taking the Taunton post.
“I was offered the fantastic opportunity to serve as interim principal of Taunton High School for the 2021-2022 school year and have accepted the offer to work for Superintendent John Cabral and his team in Taunton for the year,” he said.
Holcomb was previously assistant superintendent in North Attleboro, taking the top job when Sue Cullen retired from the position. He had two years remaining on his contract.
He will be taking over from current Headmaster Matthew Mattos at Taunton High, which has over 2,600 students.
Holcomb’s post in North Attleboro will be filled starting Aug. 1 by John Antonucci, formerly the superintendent of Duxbury public schools. He was unanimously selected by the school committee last month to succeed Holcomb.
