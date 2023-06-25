ATTLEBORO -- The city's economic development office is asking residents to fill out a survey about downtown.
The department is working with a consultant to build a sustainable downtown and the group wants to know residents' downtown shopping experiences as well as their likes and dislikes about that area.
The survey form is available at the council on aging, city hall in the economic development office and the library on North Main Street.
Once filled out, return to the survey to the economic development office.
"With feedback from downtown businesses, customers, nonprofits and property owners, we hope to shape our downtown to better serve you," Lockyer said.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.