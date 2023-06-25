Downtown Attleboro, March 2023
Cars line Park Street in Attleboro on March 7, 2023.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

ATTLEBORO -- The city's economic development office is asking residents to fill out a survey about downtown.

The department is working with a consultant to build a sustainable downtown and the group wants to know residents' downtown shopping experiences as well as their likes and dislikes about that area.

