ATTLEBORO — Some of the city’s most experienced elected officials are retiring, opening the door for a new cast of decision makers.
City councilors Peter Blais, Richard Conti and Kelly Bennett have decided not to seek reelection, as has school committee Chairman Stephen Withers Jr.
Blais, the dean of the council, has served since 2000.
Bennett only spent one term on the council, but Conti served for seven terms, or 14 years.
He said he is leaving the council as he “redirects” his life after just turning age 70.
The city assessor in Taunton, Conti said he is serving on the executive boards of several professional assessor organizations. The work is not only extremely important, he said, but time consuming. He said he no longer has enough free time to spend 20 hours a week on council business.
He said he will be so busy doing work for the American Society of Appraisers and other groups he won’t have time to miss the city council.
Despite losing a lot of institutional knowledge due to retirements, Conti said he expects the council to flourish because it has strong leadership in President Jay DiLisio and Vice President Todd Kobus.
“I think the existing council has strong councilors. The trick is to get the weak councilors to listen to them,” he said.
Conti said he always thought he would make a good mayor and many people urged him to run but he never did, he joked, because it might impact his 40-year marriage to his wife Martha.
“I always thought I’d make one heck of a mayor,” he said.
Another long-time official leaving elective politics is Withers.
He served 10 years on the school committee and was chairman for eight of them.
They were eventful years with the hiring of a new superintendent and the construction of a $225 million high school.
“There is no single reason I am stepping down from the school committee at the end of this term other than it just seems like it is time,” he said.
“Eight years as chair is a long time, and there is always a benefit to a change in voice in that type of role,” Withers said.
He said he believes the schools are “in a good place,” and there is a strong administration leading them.
Blais and Bennett could not be reached for comment.
The departure of the four incumbents leaves an opportunity for new faces.
Michael Wagner of Benefit Street and Aaron Bennett of Wamsutta Road are running for Withers’ Ward 3 school committee seat.
Jennifer Royster of Patterson Street and Pamela Foa of Wagon Lane are competing for Kelly Bennett’s Ward 2 council position.
Conti and Blais are two of the council’s five at-large, or citywide, councilors.
There are seven people running for those five seats, meaning change is inevitable.
The at-large candidates include incumbent Councilors Ty Waterman, Jonathan Tavares and Jay DiLisio.
The challengers for at-large councilors are Laurie Sawyer, Timothy Barone, Nichols Lavoie, and Antonio Pentimalli.
There are also some challengers attempting to unseat veteran school committee members who are running for another term.
For the school committee in ward 1, James Poore is challenging incumbent Dianne Sawyer. In Ward 6, Tara Bryan Finn is trying to replace incumbent Scott Domenici.
There are not enough candidates for any office to force a preliminary election to narrow the field. The election is Nov. 7.