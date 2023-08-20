Landmarks Attleboro City Hall
Attleboro City Hall, Attleboro.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

ATTLEBORO — Some of the city’s most experienced elected officials are retiring, opening the door for a new cast of decision makers.

City councilors Peter Blais, Richard Conti and Kelly Bennett have decided not to seek reelection, as has school committee Chairman Stephen Withers Jr.

Blais_Peter council candidate

Peter Blais
Richard Conti

Richard Conti
Withers, Stephen Jr

Stephen Withers Jr.