MANSFIELD -- A turkey that had obviously been spared from the Thanksgiving Day dinner table got a further reprieve Friday as it strolled between cars waiting at a red light on School Street.
An eagle-eyed Bristol County sheriff's deputy spotted the wayward wild bird while directing Black Friday afternoon traffic in front of the Mansfield Crossing shopping center.
Far from a “trot,” the bird was doing a slow walk between cars as it crossed lanes of traffic.
The deputy left her post and made sure all vehicles stayed put and didn’t hinder the jaywalker.
Once the bird was safely out of all lanes of traffic and onto a sidewalk, the deputy calmly walked back to her post.
