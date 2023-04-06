Capron Park Zoo
A young girl walks through the Rainforest Exhibit at Capron Park Zoo in Attleboro in June 2021.

 MARK STOCKWELL/SUN CHRONICLE file photo

ATTLEBORO — Mayor Cathleen DeSimone has established a Capron Park Zoo task force to “determine the best path forward” for the popular attraction.

Former mayor and city resident Kevin Dumas, who is currently the town manager in Mansfield, has been appointed to head the panel.

Kevin Dumas

