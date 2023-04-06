ATTLEBORO — Mayor Cathleen DeSimone has established a Capron Park Zoo task force to “determine the best path forward” for the popular attraction.
Former mayor and city resident Kevin Dumas, who is currently the town manager in Mansfield, has been appointed to head the panel.
Dumas lives across the street from Capron Park and the zoo.
DeSimone said the zoo is one of the prizes of the city and planning for its future is critical.
“Capron Park Zoo holds a special place in the hearts of many current and former residents and has long been a major attraction for visitors to the city,” she said in a letter to the city council. “It is uniquely and undoubtedly a significant part of our community identity, our past and our future. For these reasons and more, it is extremely important that we give the utmost care and consideration to planning our zoo’s future.”
She asked Council President Jay DiLisio to appoint one councilor to take part in the task force.
DeSimone said the task force will be comprised of at least 10 people and maybe as many as 12.
So far, the members are Dumas, Gary Ayrassian, director of the city’s planning and development, Catherine Feerick, the city’s economic development director, Kaylyn Lockyer, the city’s community engagement manager, Derek Corsi, who is superintendent of the park and forestry departments, Brenda Young, the assistant zoo director, Lew Stevens, the zoo’s director and Hans Schaefer as the representative from the Park Commission.
Two others have yet to be appointed and will come from the council and the Friends of Capron Park Zoo.
The first meeting of the task force is scheduled for 2 p.m., April 14 in the Park Department office at Capron Park. The meetings are open to the public.
