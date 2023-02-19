ATTLEBORO — City Councilor Cathleen DeSimone and acting Mayor Jay DiLisio had a brief clash over how taxes should be divided between residents and businesses during a debate aired Sunday.
The four-way debate moderated by Channel 10 anchorman Gene Valicenti was the third forum leading up to the Feb. 28 special election to select a new mayor in Attleboro.
The disagreement centered on how businesses and homes pay different property tax rates in Attleboro with the city council voting annually on how the taxes should be divided.
DeSimone opened the tussle by noting that as a city councilor DiLisio consistently supported lower property taxes for businesses, which if adopted, would result in higher taxes for homeowners.
She supported lower taxes for homes.
But DiLisio said the issue is not as “cut and dry” as DeSimone indicated.
He said higher taxes hurt businesses. He also said the city assessor has said it would be better to tax all property at the same rate. That would result in a large increase for homeowners.
The exchange during the debate taped Saturday was brief and did not go into detail.
The other two candidates running for mayor in the special election, Timothy Barone and former Councilor John Davis, responded to DeSimone and DiLisio without saying for certain if they support a larger or smaller split in taxes.
Davis said the dividing of the taxes, called classification, is “100 percent” the role of the city council and if elected mayor he would not try to dictate a policy to the council.
Baron talked about businesses that refuse to accept cash from customers, saying it violates state law and is discriminatory toward people who like to pay for goods with cash.
The rest of the debate was an agreeable affair focused on familiar topics with the all four candidates describing themselves as moderates who are not highly partisan.
Barone said he is an independent but considers himself similar to a “JFK Democrat.”
DeSimone is also an independent and calls herself “a reasonable, moderate person.”
DiLisio said he has been referred to as a moderate Republican in name only, which he considers a compliment.
Davis said as a young man he was a Republican but has been a Democrat for the last 20 years who is “moderate, middle of the road.”