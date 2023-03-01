ATTLEBORO — The clock is already ticking.
In eight months there will be another mayoral election and the two top candidates in Tuesday’s contest have both said they will be in it.
The date is Nov. 7.
Cathleen DeSimone, who won the special election on Tuesday with 49% of the vote, said “yes” when asked if she will be pulling papers for a reelection campaign.
“In it for a penny, in it for a pound,” DeSimone, 56, said Wednesday morning.
She was still hyped up with her big win over acting Mayor Jay DiLisio, who will return to his job as council president the week of March 13 while DeSimone takes over the corner office.
“What a crazy wild ride it was,” she said. “I want to take some time to enjoy it before gearing up the machine again for November.”
On Tuesday night, DiLisio, 46, who finished with 42% of the vote, said he’s planning to run as well.
“I’m pulling papers tomorrow,” he said, meaning Wednesday.
That was the day candidates for all city offices can officially begin their campaigns.
And he did, along with the city clerk, treasurer, collector, a councilor and a school board member.
Election administrator Leslie Veiga said they were lined up outside her door at 8:30 a.m.
All city candidates have until Aug. 1 to return their nomination papers.
Meanwhile, former City Councilor John Davis, who garnered 8% of the vote, said he’s out.
“I have no intention of running in the fall,” he said Wednesday morning as he drove around town collecting his signs.
Nor will he run for the vacant city council seat.
“I’m at the point I’m not interested in either,” the 58-year-old said. “There are a lot of good people interested and they should run.”
The fourth candidate for mayor in Tuesday’s election was 47-year-old Timothy Barone, who finished with just over 1% of the vote.
He did not immediately return an email or a phone call asking if he planned to take another shot at the corner office.
DeSimone will be sworn in as mayor at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, March 11, at City Hall.
“I’m hoping it will be open so friends and family can attend,” she said.
She said her top priority when taking over on March 13 will be completing the city’s budget and “job Number 2 will be filling the budget director’s job, the personnel director’s job and the council on aging director’s job.”
DiLisio, as acting mayor, was not allowed to hire for those positions.
Former budget director Jeremy Stull and former personnel director Owen Bebeau went to the Bristol County sheriff’s office after former Mayor Paul Heroux was elected sheriff.
Completing the budget without a budget director will be a big challenge.
Even if a budget director is hired soon, that person will need to take some time to get up to speed.
DeSimone said the purchase of Locust Valley, a former golf course on Locust Street, needs to be evaluated even though the property is not currently for sale.
And she said housing and applying for grants will be among her priorities as well.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.
