ATTLEBORO -- Cathleen DeSimone has been elected Attleboro's mayor.
According to the unofficial vote tally, DeSimone received 2,667 votes while acting mayor Jay DiLisio received 2,279, John Davis received 416 and Timothy Barone received 81 votes.
Check back at thesunchronicle.com later tonight for additional coverage of Attleboro's special election.