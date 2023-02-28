Mayoral Election Tuesday
Attleboro mayoral candidate Cathleen DeSimone, right, chats with supporter Ken Beauregard Tuesday morning while campaigning at the entrance to the LaSalette Shrine polling place.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

ATTLEBORO -- Cathleen DeSimone has been elected Attleboro's mayor.

According to the unofficial vote tally, DeSimone received 2,667 votes while acting mayor Jay DiLisio received 2,279, John Davis received 416 and Timothy Barone received 81 votes.

