ATTLEBORO — Mayor-elect Cathleen DeSimone submitted her resignation from the city council to City Clerk Kate Jackson this week.
The resignation will become effective at midnight Friday.
DeSimone, 56, attended her last council meeting on Feb. 28, the night she was elected.
She will be sworn in to office at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at City Hall.
The ceremony will be brief and it’s believed some family and friends of DeSimone will be invited.
She officially takes the reins of city government Monday.
Acting Mayor Jay DiLisio said DeSimone has been participating in a variety of meetings this week as part of the transition process.
DiLisio, 46, lost to DeSimone in a special election last week with DeSimone garnering 49% of the vote and DiLisio 42%. Two other candidates, John Davis, 58, and Timothy Barone, 47, also ran in the election, with Davis getting 8% and Barone 1% of the vote.
The special election was needed because former mayor Paul Heroux was elected Bristol County sheriff in November. DiLisio became acting mayor because of his role as city council president.
There was just one year left in Heroux’s term and because there were more than nine months in the term a special election had to be held.
DiLisio, who has been acting mayor for about eight weeks, plans to challenge DeSimone again in the fall.
In the meantime, DeSimone said her immediate priority will be to create a budget for the city, which is due in June.
In addition, she needs to hire a budget and administration director, a personnel director and a director for the council on aging.
As acting mayor, DiLisio was not allowed to make permanent hires.
He will resume his role at council president on March 14.
DeSimone’s resignation opens the way for the city council to establish a date for another special election to fill her at-large council seat.
Election administrator Leslie Veiga said under state rules, eight to nine weeks are needed to set it up. That means the special election for the at-large seat could happen in mid-May.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.
