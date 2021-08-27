NORTON — Wheaton College dormitories were warm and muggy in the Friday morning heat, with both students and their parents working up a sweat on move-in day.
But the thrill of being back on campus — or there for the first time — made the steamy hustle and bustle worthwhile.
Temperatures were already in the mid-80s by the time students began arriving at 9 a.m., overwhelmed but excited to move in and make new friends in-person instead of through a computer screen.
Waiting for the new students outside the Young, McIntyre and Clark residence halls were the campus safety staff and members of Preceptor, the campus’ peer mentor group. They helped students transport luggage and find their dorm rooms.
Further back on campus, near the Pine and NAME dorms, a small group of other students and Preceptors cheered and waved to the passing cars as more undergraduates arrived.
Many of the dorms’ residential advisors were also enthusiastic to be back on campus and begin a new school year that will hopefully not be marred by the COVID-19 pandemic.
In March 2020, when Wheaton students had to leave campus during the statewide shutdown, there were many tears and and lots of anxiety as the undergraduates packed their belongings and headed home.
But on Friday, the welcoming faces of the RAs and the sweaty, flushed faces of the students were shining and happy.
“I am beyond excited,” said sophomore Emily Carmel, who just finished training as an RA for McIntyre Hall. “There was a lot of stuff I missed out on last year...I’m honestly just excited to make connections.”
In Young Hall, freshmen Gabriella Smart of Oakland, Maine and Riley Sprauge of Jamestown, R.I. happily chatted with each other’s parents as they unpacked and waited for their third roommate to arrive.
“It’s super-exciting to be here, and it’s super-exciting to be able to meet new people again,” Smart said.
In the same building, another freshman, Tim Wagner of Hingham, was obliged to leave one of the campus-provided rolling carts at the foot of the stairs and take only a few items at a time up three flights of stairs.
However, the exertion was worth it for Wagner, who plans to play on Wheaton’s baseball team while majoring in business.
“Part of school is being able to communicate with teachers and other students, and to be social and to have that bond with your classmates,” he said. “It makes everything easier, especially at college.”
While in-person learning was a welcomed anticipation, being able to socialize and experience life on campus while adhering to COVID-19 safety precautions was also a lesson to be taken in stride.
“It’s been a hard year for everyone, and we just want to lift people up and have fun,” said Emily Edds, an RA at the Metcalf dorm.
Classes begin August 31.
