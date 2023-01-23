What happened to winter? Where’s the bitter cold and deep snow?
That is the question many area residents have been asking as there has been hardly any snow this winter and mostly unseasonably warm temperatures.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$12.99
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$37.99
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$76.99
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$140.99
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
What happened to winter? Where’s the bitter cold and deep snow?
That is the question many area residents have been asking as there has been hardly any snow this winter and mostly unseasonably warm temperatures.
The weather has certainly been favorable for cutting down on heating bills and municipal snowplow expenses.
There have been only three measurable snow days: Monday’s, one at the start of last week, and another in December. And none of the storms have amounted to much.
Just about 1/2 an inch was recorded by the Attleboro Water Department last week, and December, a month that typically gets 8 inches, saw only 1 1/2 inches.
As for temperatures, the thermometer hit the 50s last week and is forecast to reach near 50 mid-week.
There has been just one really cold spell, a few days around Christmas.
“I think winter might come at some point,” Foxboro Zoning Board of Appeals Chairman Barnett Ovrut said at a meeting Thursday, as board members fretted about a possible snowstorm when they scheduled a site visit.
So far this year, there has been no need for such worries.
“It is winter, it will snow one day,” North Attleboro Town Manager Michael Borg said at last week’s council meeting.
For the most part, there have been snow showers and a dusting here and there. Bbut where is the normal heavy snow one expects this time of year, the kind that requires boots, shovels and cranking up the snowblower?
The weather pattern most of this winter has been warm enough that most precipitation has been rain, including Friday and Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
A strong Pacific jet stream carrying mild air and moisture across the country is one reason, weather analysts say.
Also, they add, the real cold weather has been locked up in the Arctic by a strong polar vortex, which is a river of air.
On top of that, sea surface temperatures have been well above average.
At times, storms have brought over an inch of rain, which would have been good-sized snowstorms if the weather was colder.
Sunday and Monday saw more rain but it changed to wet snow around mid-day Monday.
Just 1 to 3 inches of snow was forecast in the area before wrapping up after a slick evening commute.
More light snow is predicted Wednesday before switching to rain, which could be heavy at times into Thursday, when temperatures could again hit 50, meteorologists say.
This is actually the time of year when the days and nights of winter are usually the coldest, meteorologists say. Normal highs should only be in the 30s.
There have been other years where winter got a late start as far as snow and cold. After nearly no snow into some late Januarys, the area has been slammed with snowstorm after snowstorm into March. That happened during the winter of 2014-15 when frigid cold also hit late.
There are signs the polar vortex could weaken in the coming weeks, sending colder air south. And the Pacific jet stream appears as if it will begin to quiet down as well, meteorologists said.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.