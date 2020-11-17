Thanksgiving means many things to many families, but to Colleen and Dominic Pusateri and their daughters Anna and Lea it has always meant the opposite of a quiet, small family holiday.
The North Attleboro family takes “over the river and through the woods to grandmother’s house we go” to a new level. Their Thanksgiving ritual normally involves a 16-hour, nonstop car ride to Chicago, where as many as 40 relatives from multiple states gather and a turkey weighing near 30 pounds headlines a massive feast.
Leaving a few days in advance of the holiday, they make the annual trek to the Midwest to be with Dominic’s side of the family, which includes six siblings, spouses, over 15 nieces and nephews, fun, laughter, scrumptious food and, most importantly, the opportunity to gather together to give thanks.
But this year, thanks to the pandemic, they will have to spend the holiday apart.
“We started worrying by the summer about going to Chicago for Thanksgiving,” Colleen said, explaining that some coronavirus-related experiences she had at their family business convinced them the annual holiday tradition would be out of the question.
At RJ Kenney Associates of Plainville, a construction inspections business where Colleen serves as vice president and Dominic is the certified building science thermographer, they learned first hand the risks, costs and disruption the pandemic can bring after an employee was exposed last summer.
“We had to shut down for a time, we spent thousands of dollars cleaning the vans, had our main office building professionally disinfected and the employee ended up okay but had to quarantine and everyone had to be out of the office,” she said.
In addition to what happened at their business, Colleen said the fact that she provides a lot of care for a nearby aunt and uncle who are in their 80s made the holiday gathering in Chicago too great a risk for everyone. Yet, telling her daughters there would be no Thanksgiving trip this year was difficult.
“My kids got so depressed about it,” she said of 16-year-old Anna and 12-year-old Lea, who will miss laughing and fun with their Midwest cousins, Aunt Jen’s homemade ice cream and Aunt Ruth George’s pies, as well as the road trip.
“We have the most fun singing in the car at 3 a.m.,” Colleen said.
“It’s been so many disappointments and cancellations for them this year,” she added. The girls, who attend school in the hybrid model in North Attleboro, have missed going to dance class, participating in Triboro Youth Theater and seeing school football games.
So as of now, their Thanksgiving plan has been scaled down from 40 relatives to just the four of them having dinner at home, and then hoping to visit their grandmother, Colleen’s mother, in Attleboro.
“If the weather is nice, we’ll attempt to have a socially distant dessert,” Colleen said.
The Pusateris decision to cancel their trip is typical of what travel service organizations expect to see this month.
“Thanksgiving will be on the lighter side when it comes to the typical number of travelers on the roads and at airports,” said Diana Gugliotta, senior manager of public affairs at AAA Northeast. “The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including health concerns and high unemployment, are impacting Americans’ decisions to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday.”
Although AAA has not yet released its precise forecasts for road travel across the country for the November and December holiday season, Gugliotta said recent trends would indicate people plan to stay closer to home. Travel on roadways across the nation in the months of July through September showed a 15% decline from 2019.
In fact, the only travel route Reid Holden of Attleboro and his extended family will take this holiday will be to the kitchen, the dining room and wherever the computer is kept.
“We’re going to do a Zoom call with each other as we set out our Thanksgiving dinners in our own dining rooms,” Holden said.
Their holiday plan that will allow family members in five different households to see and socialize with each other on Thanksgiving but avoid being in the same rooms together.
Holden, who will play remote holiday host with girlfriend Hayley Kozer from their Attleboro home, said they began to consider a techie Thanksgiving because of the nature of the jobs held by several members of the family.
“Our biggest motivation was we all work actively with the public in our jobs and we felt we are exposed week to week,” said Holden, who, as a physical therapist in Attleboro works with dozens of patients in person a week.
His parents, Pam and John Holden of North Attleboro, also work in positions that expose them to the public, including his mom’s job as a second-grade teacher and his dad’s at a busy machinery company that never shut down during the pandemic.
The virtual feast guest list also includes his grandmother Cheryl Holden, who lives with John’s parents; his aunt Angela Moulin, who is also a teacher, his uncle John Moulin and their two children, Luke and Kayla, also of North Attleboro; his brother Barrett Holden and wife Katie of Canton; and grandparents Roland and Annemarie Moulin, who will zoom in from their home in Florida.
That may seem like a lot of chatter and turkey eating on one big Zoom call but Holden is confident it can work.
“We have been talking about using the Zoom break-out rooms that allow you to do one-on-one conversations,” he said.
Despite the plan, they have not totally given up on the idea that a separate, in-person get-together for part of the family. The hope is to gather at the backyard fire pit and enjoy multiple desserts on an upcoming weekend afternoon.
“Our plan is snow, sun, no matter the weather, we are planning to get around the fire pit and each bring our own desserts, just so we can actually see each other with the safety of the outdoors.”
Although they never expected they would be exclaiming “Happy Thanksgiving!” in between clicks on the keyboard, Holden said they’re making the best of a cherished holiday in a challenging time.
“At least our family gets to see each other, even if it’s from the computer.”
