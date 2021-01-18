ATTLEBORO — The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. would have turned 92 last Friday had not an assassin’s bullet cut him down in 1968 and had he been able to survive the daily rigors that take so many before that exalted age.
But when he was killed on April 4 in Memphis, Tenn. at the age of 39, he had accomplished much.
To this day, 53 years later, his words, thoughts and actions inspire millions of Americans.
And those words, thoughts and actions, are celebrated every year by The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Committee of Greater Attleboro, with annual ceremonies and a service.
This year, the committee’s 34th celebration was made more difficult because of the surging coronavirus that has taken the lives of 13,424 Massachusetts residents as of Monday, and at least 209 residents in The Sun Chronicle area.
Had he lived, King would have been among those most endangered by the disease.
African Americans and the old have been ravaged by coronavirus.
Knowing this, King may well have roused himself to speak out for all who have suffered more from the disease due to social and racial inequities.
The majority, 56 percent, who have died are over 80.
Those over 70 make up 79 percent of the deaths.
And those over 60 make up 93 percent.
With that danger lurking, the committee this year created a prerecorded presentation with the help of Attleboro cable television station DoubleACS.
Monday's celebration included statements by federal, state and municipal officials.
Those words were followed by an interfaith virtual service featuring Ron Jones from Dialogues on Diversity as the keynote speaker.
He spoke on “The Strength of Shared Dreams.”
Jones’ message focused on the latter third of King’s career while it’s the first two-thirds with which Americans are most familiar.
In the first two-thirds, the 1950s and early 1960s, King led marches, gave his iconic “I Have a Dream Speech” at the Lincoln Memorial in 1963 and inspired the creation of Civil Rights Act of 1964.
But Jones pointed out that King’s advocacy did not stand still.
It progressed to include not just African-Americans, but all who are poor, underprivileged or have suffered societal ills in some way.
“In the early 1950s to 1960s he was advocating a Black culture, but he was already starting to evolve,” Jones said.
Jones said King was “woke” long before Americans of today started using the term to pursue liberty and justice for all.
The commonality is suffering, he said.
King began expanding this vision with his Poor Peoples Campaign and outlined it in a meeting with individuals from a wide array of backgrounds in March of 1968.
Black, white, native-Americans, old and young.
“Arguably it was the first multicultural conference,” Jones said.
The plan was to go to Washington, D.C. in May and create a poor person’s encampment. And they did, but of course King did not.
He was murdered in Memphis on the balcony of the Lorraine Motel on a sunny April day.
Meanwhile, the "poor people" stayed for six weeks, enduring sun and rain and deprivation.
But the legacy has lasted to this day.
Jones said it was a template for all groups who have suffered and who need to take a stand.
“He inspired each group to stand up for themselves -- women, gays, veterans and native Americans,” Jones said. “His message is as resonant now as it has ever been.”
