With the coronavirus pandemic and limits on outdoor gatherings, most Memorial Day weekend events and activities, including parades, have been canceled this year.
However, many area communities are managing in various ways to recognize the special day for veterans and especially military personnel who have died.
ATTLEBORO
Veterans Agent Ken Badertscher said the annual Memorial Day parade has been nixed and he’s decided “not to host any of the large public gatherings for ceremonies and the like we usually do following the parade.”
However, Badertscher said he has made arrangements with DoubleACS to film elected officials and community leaders who will speak at the Veterans Memorial Triangle at Capron Park. The video will be aired on local cable TV and shared online for the holiday.
“We plan to have a very small gathering of veterans at the Hillside Cemetery the day before Memorial Day for the traditional Sunrise Ceremony. This has been ongoing for over 137 years, and we will take steps to ensure this streak is unbroken despite the pandemic,” Badertscher said.
Several civic organizations, including the Bates Masonic Lodge, the Daughters of the American Revolution, the Attleboro Elks Lodge, and the Friends of the Ten Mile, have been decorating the 3,300-plus veterans graves in Attleboro since last weekend.
“I’ve been thrilled by the consistent level of patriotism demonstrated by groups such as these throughout Attleboro,” Badertscher said.
The city is not planting the field of flags at the Veterans Memorial Common downtown because of the pandemic, Badertscher said. “There is no way that I could guarantee the health and safety of the volunteers. I have commissioned a large wreath for us to lay at the Common instead,” he said.
NORTON
The town plans a small ceremony on the town common at 10 a.m. Memorial Day. The gathering is expected to include veterans, the police department’s honor guard and bagpipe player, and National Anthem, Veterans Agent Estelle Flett said.
Guest speaker will be former longtime selectman Robert Kimball, who chairs the local Gold Star Committee that recognizes families who have lost loved ones in military service.
Norton just became a “Purple Heart” town, and that proclamation will be read and a Purple Heart flag will be raised. The ceremony will be videotaped for local cable TV.
NORTH ATTLEBORO
The town will hold a car parade starting at 10 a.m. Saturday from the Baptist Common, between Park and North Washington streets, to St. Mary’s Cemetery off Towne Street in Attleboro Falls, Veterans Agent Rebecca Jennings said.
“We are not doing a ceremony this year, only a rifle salute at the cemetery,” she said.
MANSFIELD
The town’s Memorial Day service has been prerecorded and will air at 10 a.m. Monday along with periodic replays on the Mansfield Cable Access Channel, Veterans Agent Michael Raymond said.
For the sixth year, volunteers have erected the Field of Honor on the South Common off West Street. The field includes nearly 400 flags to honor veterans and first responders. Sponsors paid $30 each for most of the flags, and funds benefit veterans and community programs. The display will remain into June. Flags that are donated back to organizers are sent to troops deployed to defend the country.
NORFOLK
The annual parade has been called off, but about 1,000 flags have again been put up on Town Hill, the town common. The Norfolk Lions Club coordinates the “Field of Flags” in memory of veterans. Over $9,000 has been raised from the sale of flags to help veterans, and flags can continue to be purchased or donations made at www.norfolkmalions.org/field-of-flags.
“The Lions still believe that having the flags placed on Town Hill will be a welcome and positive reminder to us all during these troubled times. We hope that residents and families will be able to visit — with the appropriately necessary cautions — and enjoy this beautiful tribute to our heroes,” the club said.
WRENTHAM
Wrentham will have a brief ceremony on the town common at 10 a.m. Monday. Selectmen, other town officials and representatives of local veterans groups are expected to attend. Floral arrangements will be placed at each of the five veterans monuments on the common.
Residents are asked to follow the “stay safer at home” advisory and watch the ceremony on local cable TV. Channel 8 will air the ceremony in the afternoon and subsequent times as well as on wrenthamcable8.com. Residents may also watch the ceremony if they park along the common, but are asked to not exit their vehicles.
In place of the traditional parade, Police Chief William McGrath is asking residents to reply to his post on the police department’s Facebook page with a photo and/or short story about the veteran whose memory they cherish. McGrath added he hopes it will become a new tradition.
FOXBORO
In lieu of the annual Memorial Day parade and live ceremonies, prerecorded Memorial Day and cemetery ceremonies will be shown on local cable TV Monday. Residents are also urged to hang a flag and place a light in a window, and decorate a door, yard, bike etc.
SEEKONK
With the traditional Memorial Day Parade and ceremony canceled, residents are asked to decorate their doors and/or windows, yards, homes, etc. in their best patriotic fashion, Veterans Agent James LaFlame said. In addition, flags on veterans graves and the individual memorials throughout town have been replaced with new flags. The Seekonk Veterans Memorial will be dressed up as it normally would be for Memorial Day. The only difference is the Gold Star Walkway will be relocated toward the road for easy viewing, he added. “The current plan is for the parade that normally takes place on Memorial Day weekend to occur on Veterans Day,” LaFlame said.
REHOBOTH
Rehoboth has canceled its annual parade, but Veterans Service Officer John “Jake” Kramer advises residents to see the 68 3-by-5-foot U.S. flags that have been placed on utility poles along Bay State Road (Route 118), from the American Legion to the Veterans Memorial. The flags will remain through July.
