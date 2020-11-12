NORTH ATTLEBORO — Santa Claus is coming to downtown this year but you’ll be driving past him, not the other way around.
The 65th Downtown Associates of North Attleboro Santa parade is set for Nov. 29, the Sunday after Thanksgiving, and people are invited to drive by Santa at the annual Christmas tree lighting festivities.
DANA Santa Parade chairman Neil Lambert announced this week the parade will be following coronavirus pandemic precautions as Santa arrives at 4 p.m. on South Washington Street in front of Veterans Memorial Park.
People are encouraged to decorate their cars in the Christmas spirit and parade by Santa’s location.
Santa will make his way to the gazebo in front of the World War II Memorial Pool to help light the town Christmas Tree, North TV reported this week.
Traditionally, the DANA Santa Parade has featured Santa riding past crowds of visitors on South Washington Street to the tree lighting.
“We are trying to make it as close to the original, but at the same time being responsible,” Lambert told North TV.
COVID restrictions will limit attendance on the common to 100 people.
Lambert asked that people respect the cap on spectators, wear masks at all times, and keep a safe social distance so that everyone can enjoy the 65th Annual Santa Parade, “COVID style.”
(Go to www.northtv.net/watch/blog/neil-lambert/ to view Lambert’s interview with North TV.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.