Even as the coronavirus changed the way Santa Claus visited North Attleboro, the jolly old elf was still able to make an appearance on Sunday for the annual tree-lighting ceremony at the town hall.
And instead of the sidewalks of North Washington Street, the hub of activity was concentrated at the town hall, where, flanked by police and fire vehicles, Santa greeted passing motorists from the street in a “reverse parade.”
Some amused motorists driving by took a few seconds to slow down and wave back, while others parked a few yards away to watch as Santa smiled and waved to the flow of traffic.
In Veterans Park, dozens of families with excited children also watched the reverse parade, happy to see Santa Claus had made it to their town after all, even in a time of mandatory face masks and social distancing requirements.
Jason and Jennifer Sweet of North Attleboro, who brought 3-month-old Savannah and 2-year-old Grayson, readily agreed that this particular way of holding the event, now in its 65th year, was better than not having it at all.
“I think (Downtown Associates of North Attleboro) is doing a great job, considering what’s going on in the world,” Jason Sweet said.
April Chniouli of North Attleboro, whose four daughters range in age from one to 8 years old, was equally thrilled that Santa Claus had, indeed, still come to town.
“This is awesome. I’m glad they didn’t cancel it,” Chniouli said of DANA’s event. “Everyone’s socially-distant, and we still get to see Santa and have a festive start to the season.”
The notion of a reverse-parade for Santa Claus came about during a phone call between North Attleboro Town Council president Keith Lapointe and DANA Santa Parade chairman Neil Lambert, in which Lapointe suggested the idea.
In order to adhere to Gov. Charlie Baker’s state mandate of no more than 100 people at an outdoor event, the challenge was on for Lambert and DANA to create a safe, fun event for all.
In the end, the efforts of all involved helped to make Santa’s visit and the tree-lighting a success despite the challenges presented by the pandemic.
“This was an event that had to evolve,” Lambert said. “I hope it brings some joy and hope to people this season.”
