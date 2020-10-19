ATTLEBORO — A recent rainstorm was not enough to push the city out of a water shortage, so all outdoor use of water is banned starting Wednesday, Mayor Paul Heroux announced late Monday afternoon.
The move comes with the declaration of a Level 3-Critical Drought in the Southeast Region of Massachusetts by Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Kathleen Theoharides.
The other six regions remain at a Level 2-Significant Drought,” according to a state press release.
Five months of below-normal rainfall led to the declaration and require cities and towns to ban all outdoor water use.
As of Oct. 15, all of Southeastern Massachusetts was still in a state of “extreme drought” according to United States Drought Monitor.
The new measures add to those imposed a month ago, which means all lawn watering by sprinkler or handheld hose is prohibited as well as garden watering and car and driveway washing.
The restrictions take effect at 8 a.m. Wednesday.
Violators will be fined $25 for a first offense, $50 for a second offense and $200 for a third offense.
For more information contact the water department at 774-203-1854 or at water1@cityofattleboro.us.
