ATTLEBORO — The city has officially become one of the select communities across the country to host the replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.
Despite heavy rain, several hundred people turned out Thursday evening for opening ceremonies for the Moving Wall, which has been set up at Highland Park off Mechanic Street.
Thousands are anticipated to pay a visit to the wall through Monday, when closing ceremonies are scheduled at noon.
The wall exhibit, complete with lights and flags, will be open 24 hours a day, and admission is free.
The wall is a half-sized replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington and displays the names of the 58,272 who lost their lives in the war, including eight from Attleboro: Robert E. Burns, Francis M. Driscoll, Joseph E. Falardeau, Gary F. Flynn, Richard C. Glidden, Joseph E. Nimiroski, Hubert D. Sutton, and Laurence O. Woodson.
Those attending the opening ceremony huddled under tents and umbrellas as wind threatened to blow some of the tents over.
Ken Badertscher, master of ceremonies and director of the city’s veterans services, reminded those present that soldiers in wars endure all kinds of weather. He called the conditions a “fitting tribute to a war fought in jungles.”
Badertscher said the wall is also dedicated to the Gold Star families who lost their loved ones.
Vietnam veteran Neal Biron of Norton read a poem titled, “To Never Forget.”
“They fade into history but are always there,” Biron read. “We owe them more than ever can be paid.”
Mayor Paul Heroux called it “such an honor” for the wall to come to the city and “one of the proudest moments of my life.”
“We could not have a more solemn reason to gather here,” Heroux said. “We won’t forget the sacrifices of these brave service members.”
The mayor also paid tribute to those who worked to bring the wall to Attleboro, including Badertscher.
City Councilor Todd Kobus, who is in the Army National Guard and served in Iraq and Afghanistan, said he had “a profound respect for the men and women who served in Vietnam.” The average age of those who died was 23, he noted.
But Kobus admitted he was torn by the respect and honor he received returning home and how poorly Vietnam veterans were treated.
“I can’t imagine what it must have been like for Vietnam vets to come home and be spat on,” Kobus said. “I’m sorry I received the homecoming you deserved.”
Those whose names are on the wall “paid the ultimate sacrifice” for our country, said Col. Ronald Cupples, chief of staff of the Massachusetts Army National Guard and recipient of many medals for overseas service in Iraq.
The ceremony concluded with the reading of the names of Massachusetts soldiers killed or missing in action in Vietnam.
Prior to that, there was a howitzer cannon 21-round salute by the 101st Field Artillery Battalion of the National Guard and a wreath ceremony led by Gary Cameron and members of the VFW Post 8049 and American Legion Post 222 in Norton.
Also, the ceremony featured a flag raising and call to colors by Ed Stanton, bagpiper Seamus Sutula playing “Amazing Grace,” a horse ceremony, a parade of colors by Attleboro police and fire department honor guards, a singing of the national anthem by Jorene Lange, and the Pledge of Allegiance led by Girl Scout Troop 4984.
Also, the Rev. Matthew Westcott of St. Mary’s Church in Foxboro gave the invocation and Father Ted Brown, the director of LaSalette Shrine, gave the benediction.
Each day at 6 p.m. there will be a dedication ceremony with singers, speakers, and military honors. The name of every Massachusetts soldier who died in the war will be read on Friday and Sunday after that ceremony.
Reveille is daily at 8 a.m., taps at 9 p.m. Taps was played Thursday night by VFW Post 115 and American Legion Post 20 of Attleboro.
Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., more that 1,000 students are scheduled to visit the wall and will have an opportunity to participate in panel discussions with Vietnam veterans.
A Veterans Administration representative will be on-site daily until 9 p.m. for veterans seeking assistance.
Closing ceremonies are slated for noon Monday, with U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy III, D-Mass. as the main speaker.
A committee made up of more than 100 volunteers raised more than $30,000 to make the event possible.
