Attleboro area communities are already ahead of the game preparing for the impact of climate change when it comes to outdoor water use.
Despite June being fairly wet with roughly 4 inches of rain and many days seeing some precipitation, Attleboro and area towns have outdoor water restrictions in place. They actually began May 1, as they typically do, and are set to run through Sept. 30.
The intent is to ensure there is enough water for drinking and fire protection through the summer, water officials say.
Meteorologists and other weather experts predict droughts like the region experienced last summer into early fall that led to outdoor water bans will become more common as weather patterns shift and more extreme weather events occur due to climate change.
“Scientific studies indicate that extreme weather events such as heat waves and large storms are likely to become more frequent or more intense with human-induced climate change,” according to an EPA webpage.
Many area communities restrict outdoor water use to certain hours and/or days.
In two towns, the restrictions go even farther.
Norton and Norfolk don’t allow the use of automatic sprinklers if homes and businesses are on municipal water, and haven’t for several years.
If the homes and businesses have wells, they are allowed to use automatic watering, but are even then urged against it to avoid stressing local aquifers.
“We do not allow any automatic-type lawn sprinklers or irrigation systems to be connected to the municipal water system,” including lawn sprinklers connected to garden hoses, Norton Water and Sewer Superintendent Frank Fournier said.
The year-round restriction is part of Norton’s water management and withdrawal permit from Mass DEP “because we pump water from a stressed aquifer,” Fournier said.
“We do allow hand-held hose use for watering at any time unless we notify the residents of an additional water restriction, which we did have to implement last year during the drought,” he said.
In Norton, homeowners have adapted.
They “must use hand-held hoses. It is very time consuming, but must be done to protect your investment,” said Robert Kimball, a former longtime selectman.
Kimball, though, has found a unique way to water his Pine Street property.
“I am fortunate that I have a river running through my property and I was able years ago, with permission, to connect a water line to the river,” Kimball said. “Any time I need to water any plantings, I must use a hand-held hose.”
However, town water officials play no favorites.
“When we installed sprinkler systems at the Trent Memorial and during the renovation of the town common, we were denied connecting to town water,” Kimball said. “Instead, we had to have two wells drilled at a cost over $20,000, so even town-owned property is not exempt.”
The Trent Memorial is dedicated to Master Sgt. Gregory Trent who died at age 38 in July 2012 from wounds suffered during fighting in Afghanistan.
Kimball said over the years he has heard complaints from residents about the water restrictions.
“The town just does not have enough water,” Kimball said. “Wells have been renovated to add capacity, and I believe a new well is on the horizon. Even with these improvements, I do not believe the restrictions will be lifted.”
Global warming plays a role, but only to a certain extent.
“I am not sure climate change is being factored into these restrictions,” Kimball added. “As the town grows, finding ways to keep our water tanks full for pressure and fire needs will be important.”
Businesses
Irrigation and lawn care companies have had to adjust along with residents to the sprinkler ban in Norton.
Landmarc Landscape and Irrigation on Mansfield Avenue (Route 140) in Norton does a lot of business in town, and has been around since 2001.
Owner Marcus Dennett says he “absolutely” receives complaints from residents about the water restrictions, but points out most are aware of the sprinkler ban.
If a homeowner doesn’t want to or can’t afford a well to irrigate their lawn, there are many alternatives,” Dennett explained.
“Not mowing your lawn as low as 3 1/2 inches, keeping it to 4 to 5 inches, it helps the lawn,” he said. “Morning dew won’t evaporate as quickly.”
Installing more drought- resistant grass is another option.
“We’re doing some remediation using a top dressing of organic compost that holds moisture better with a lot of retention,” Dennett said. “We aerate lawns and install compost.”
A simple step can be grading to direct water to a low elevation spot on property, he noted. “Instead of letting water run off into woods or the street, pitch drainage into a collection system or pond,” Dennett said. “You could keep water to be able to use later.”
There are other eco-friendly options such as rain barrels to catch runoff from roofs.
His business has installed water retention and drainage systems and tanks, including to catch roof water, condensation from air conditioners and discharge from washing machines.
“You just are going to end up getting along fine without a well. There are a lot of different things you can do” to combat the water restrictions, Dennett said. “If they need water, you come up with solutions not using the town water supply.”
He acknowledged his business is responding to climate change.
“We’re trying to,” Dennett said. “People want green grass. They’ve got to learn the best ways to approach that.”
Up in Norfolk where sprinklers are also banned, residents are dealing with the situation as best they can.
Robin Biscaia of North Street has town water.
“As far as watering the lawn, we would never do that as it is wasteful,” Biscaia said. “If we had a garden that provided us food, that would be different. The restrictions do not affect us as we currently do not have a garden of any kind, nor do we have a swimming pool.”
To meet high demand for water during the summer, the following restrictions are in effect in Norfolk: only hand-held watering, no use of automatic sprinkler systems or filling of swimming pools with town-provided water. Residents with private wells are encouraged to follow the same restrictions.
“Beyond conservation, our additional priorities include maintaining adequate tank levels and system pressure to assure public health and fire protection,” DPW Director Blair Crane said.
Crane finds residents accept and understand the situation, adding he doesn’t field many complaints.
“I believe that the vast majority of residents do their best to comply with water conservation regulations,” Crane said. “It is a finite resource and I believe that most of our water users understand the importance of water conservation.”
Residents are used to the rules as the mandatory water use restriction was voted in by selectmen in 2009 and an updated bylaw was approved at a 2015 special town meeting.
As for how people fill their pools, Crane said “there are area vendors that will deliver pool water at a cost to the resident.”
The town continues plans for water improvements.
“We are continuing to research and study possible locations for additional wells now that the Holbrook Street well field is online and producing,” Crane said. “With the town experiencing continued growth, I believe that it’s important to continue to explore new water sources going forward.”
Does climate change impact the water situation in town?
“Norfolk is fortunate to be able to draw its water supply from two different watersheds which is good for our water supply,” Crane said. “But I also expect that as we experience various climate change in the coming years, we should prepare for possible limitations in water supply beyond the conservation methods that we currently practice.”
Suzanna Sullivan, Neponset River Watershed Association outreach coordinator, cites steps homeowners can take to keep lawns healthy while conserving water.
They include: Setting your mower to the highest cut setting as tall grass shades roots, slows soil evaporation, and needs less rain; mowing regularly so that you are never removing more than one-third of the grass height each time you mow; sharpening mower blades as dull blades shred grass instead of slicing it; and composting to add organic matter to lawns that helps retain water along with natural fertilizer and micro-nutrients.
“In our climate you can have a healthy, beautiful lawn with little or no irrigation.” Sullivan said. “In fact, watering your lawn too much or too frequently encourages the roots to grow weak and shallow. A lawn with healthy, deep roots will safely go dormant during a drought and will green up immediately when the drought ends, while an overwatered lawn with shallow roots may be severely damaged if irrigation needs to be cut off during a drought.”