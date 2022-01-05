NORTH ATTLEBORO — In some classrooms around the country, the events of Jan. 6, 2021, will go unnoticed on Thursday.
For local social studies teacher Paul Tobin, they are too important to let pass by.
“I do plan to discuss the events of last January 6 with my social studies classes (Thursday) as I believe those events to be among the most consequential of recent times,” Tobin said in an email Wednesday, “and I feel a professional responsibility as a high school social studies teacher to help these students put these events into as accurate a historical context as I possibly can.”
Locally and nationwide, some teachers are reluctant to tackle the riot that took place at the U.S. Capitol just a year ago.
Calls and emails to several local school systems by The Sun Chronicle asking about their plans to mark the anniversary were not answered.
What students are learning about the insurrection depends on where they live.
At Natick High School, history teacher Justin Voldman said his students will spend the day journaling about what happened and talking about the fragility of democracy.
“I feel really strongly that this needs to be talked about.... It is fair to draw parallels between what happened on Jan. 6 and the rise of fascism,” said Voldman, the grandson of a Holocaust survivor.
“There are other parts of the country where ... I would be scared to be a teacher,” he added.
Liz Wagner, an eighth and ninth grade social studies teacher in a Des Moines suburb in increasingly Republican Iowa, got an email from an administrator last year, warning teachers to be careful in how they framed the discussion.
“I guess I was so, I don’t know if naïve is the appropriate word, perhaps exhausted from the pandemic teaching year last year, to understand how controversial this was going to be,” she said.
Tobin, who has been teaching at North Attleboro High for 12 years, admits he’s somewhat nervous about broaching the topic and doesn’t want to become a participant in “the culture wars.”
A registered independent voter — “unenrolled” is the term in Massachusetts — Tobin says he does his best to “present these topics in a straight-forward, unbiased way.”
Last year, he wrote to his students that the scenes from the Capitol were “incredibly disturbing and sad.”
He went on to tell them: “A threat to the liberty of one is a threat to the liberty of all. What transpired (Jan. 6, 2021) at the U.S. Capitol is an example of what Abraham Lincoln called ‘the mobocratic spirit.’ As Lincoln warned in 1838, this force incites lawlessness. It is the thing most dangerous to republican, or representative, government.”
“Democracy is not passive; Democracy requires us to invest ourselves in its maintenance or it will be lost” Tobin said. “Once it is lost we will be no better than the dictatorships we see in so many less-fortunate countries around the world today and throughout history.”
Tobin said he planned to repeat that message, along with the text of the speech by Lincoln against mob rule, “to be followed by an open discussion to allow the students to express their ideas.”
For the most part, a report by the Associated Press found, teachers around the country are being left to decide how — or whether — to instruct their students about the events that sit at the heart of the country’s division. And the lessons sometimes vary based on whether they are in a red state or a blue state.
Facing History and Ourselves, a nonprofit that helps teachers with difficult lessons on subjects like the Holocaust, offered tips on how to broach the topic with students in the hours after the riot.
Within 18 hours of publication, it had 100,000 page views — a level of interest that Abby Weiss, who oversees the development of the nonprofit’s teaching tools, said was unlike anything the group has seen before.
In the year that has followed, Weiss said, Republican lawmakers and governors in many states have championed legislation to limit the teaching of material that explores how race and racism influence American politics, culture and law.
“Teachers are anxious,” she said. “On the face of it, if you read the laws, they’re quite vague and, you know, hard to know actually what’s permissible and what isn’t.”
The biggest fear for Paula Davis, a middle school special education teacher in a rural central Indiana district, is that the discussion about what happened could be used by teachers with a political agenda to indoctrinate students. She won’t discuss Jan. 6 in her classroom; her focus is math and English.
“I think it’s extremely important that any teacher that is addressing that topic does so from an unbiased perspective,” said Davis, a regional chapter chair for Moms for Liberty, a group whose members have protested mask and vaccine mandates and critical race theory. “If it cannot be done without bias, then it should not be done.”
But there is no way Dylan Huisken will avoid the topic in his middle school classroom in the Missoula, Montana, area town of Bonner. He plans to use the anniversary to teach his students to use their voice constructively by doing things like writing to lawmakers.
“Not addressing the attack,” Huisken said, “is to suggest that the civic ideals we teach exist in a vacuum and don’t have any real-world application, that civic knowledge is mere trivia.”
(Material from The Associated Press was used in this report.)
