NORTON — Beginning Thursday, Phase 2 of a sewer project up East Main Street (Route 123) for the planned new business park in town is scheduled to begin.
There will be detours and drivers are advised to expect delays and seek alternative routes.
Work is scheduled to begin at 7 a.m., weather permitting, Thursday and Friday.
A detour begins on East Main Street at the Washington streets intersection to 195 East Main St. Eastbound traffic will be detoured off East Main onto South Washington.
There will be a left turn detour at the Plain Street intersection, and left turn detour from Plain Street onto Burt Street up to East Main.
All eastbound school buses and public safety vehicles will have access past the work zone.
Norton police officers will be at the site to stop all westbound traffic until those vehicles pass by.
