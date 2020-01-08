MANSFIELD — Local developer Marco Crugnale is launching a $35 million mixed-used commercial development near the junction of Route 140 and Interstate 495 that will include a hotel and medical office building.
Crugnale said Wednesday he bought the 10.2 acre site for $4.5 million. Across the street from the XFinity Center, it’s formerly the site of a soccer bubble.
The sale was completed last month. Preparation work is underway and a groundbreaking will come this spring, he said, adding he hopes to open in the spring of 2021.
The property will be called Reservoir Landing and it include a 108-room Marriot Fairfield Suites and an 18,000-square-foot medical office building.
There will also be pads at the site for future developments, Crugnale said.
Realtor Ed Tartufo of Jack Conway Realtors said he closed the deal with Crugnale after Crugnale worked on it for four years. The land was purchased from Andres Gazzolo.
Crugnale is a well-known local developer with major projects in downtown Mansfield and Attleboro.
“He has a vision and he had patience,” Tartufo said of Crugnale.
Tartufo said the location is an ideal one, near I-495, and Mansfield is the “crossroads of New England,” within 60 miles of half of the region’s population.
Crugnale also said he was attracted to the site by its location.
He said he has already received permits from the town planning board.
Tartufo said the project will also include a traffic light at the intersection of Reservoir Street and Route 140.
Crugnale said the Mansfield project will not slow down a housing development he is working on in downtown Attleboro. He said he expects to break ground on the Attleboro project in February.
