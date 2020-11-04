ATTLEBORO — A Walpole developer plans to raze the former Briggs Hotel on South Main Street and build a 46-unit apartment building in its place.
The company, known as 27-39 South Main St. LLC, bought the rundown, 137-year-old structure for $850,000 in January from Iris and Lisa Cannata, principals of Xavier LLC.
The new building would take up most of the 20,540-square-foot lot located between the Larson Senior Center and a parking lot owned by The Sun Chronicle. It would stand five stories with a 40-space parking lot on the first level.
An additional six parking spaces would be leased from the city in the Sanford Street parking garage.
The lot backs up to the Ten Mile River.
Developers Ryan Lenhart and Leonardo DaSilva need four special permits and four variances from the zoning board of appeals to start the project, according to paperwork filed in the city’s planning office.
The 40,584-square-foot building would contain 36 one-bedroom apartments and 10 studio apartments.
According to plans on file at City Hall, the studios would be about 480 square feet and the one-bedrooms would be from 704 to 819 square feet.
The Briggs Hotel plans would be the latest in a number of residential projects underway in the center as it continues a transition from an industrial downtown to a residential one.
A 132-unit apartment building is under construction just down the street on the corner of South Main and Wall streets.
That structure is being built by developer Marco Crugnale, who put up the seven-story, 80-unit Renaissance Station North on the opposite corner of South Main and Wall. It was completed in 2015.
The latest structure is being built on the former site of Automatic Machine Co.
During downtown’s heyday, the first 75 years or so of the 20th century, it was full of factories.
Now it’s filling up with apartment buildings where those factories once stood.
The driving force, according to developers and city officials, is access to the commuter rail on the corner of Mill and Union streets, a short walk from the former hotel.
In addition, there are plans to renovate two factory buildings on Union Street into apartments.
With the potential for hundreds of new residents downtown, officials are hoping for a resurgence in small shops and eateries.
There are at least five new shops being planned thanks to a state grant and a contest run by the city to fill vacant storefronts.
Those new businesses are expected to open in the spring.
The Briggs Hotel was built in 1883 and often housed actors performing at the Bates Opera House, located nearby at Park and North Main streets, according to information found on the Massachusetts Historical Commission website.
It was turned into apartments in 1928.
The Fishnet Restaurant once occupied the bottom floor but has been closed for more than 20 years.
The upper floors were used for apartments at times in the last two decades.
A public hearing on the project is slated for Nov. 12 at 6:30 p.m. via the online platform Zoom.
The Zoom link and instructions on how to join the meeting are available at cityofattleboro.us/426/Zoning-Board-of-Appeals.
