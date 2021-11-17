ATTLEBORO — The old Briggs Hotel, one of the last eyesores in downtown Attleboro, will be coming down soon.
When exactly that will be is not known at this time, but developers who own the building got permission from the state to raze it on Wednesday.
They needed that permission because there were concerns that demolishing it could endanger their application for money from the Housing Development Incentive Program, which is crucial to their plans to build a 46-unit apartment building on the site.
But they and their company, 27-39 South Main St. LLC, got word from the state’s Department of Housing and Community Development that demolishing the 138-year-old building, which started life as the Briggs Hotel in 1883, would not impact the application for funding.
Developers bought the building in January 2020 for $850,000 from Iris and Lisa Cannata, principals of Xavier LLC, and have been working on the project ever since.
One of the developers, Ken Ryvicker, said a demolition permit is still needed from the city and that will take some time to get.
In recent weeks the old hotel has been plagued with homeless people breaking in and using electric heaters to keep warm, which has made it important to demolish the building at soon as possible, officials said.
Fire Chief Scott Lachance said the heating units are a fire hazard.
Mayor Paul Heroux said the most recent incident occurred on Wednesday.
He said the squatters were arrested and charged with breaking and entering and trespassing.
Heroux said the demolition will probably occur “in the next several weeks or a month.”
He said the city has given the developers a 20-year tax break to help make the project feasible, but state support is still needed.
“The success of this building is going to be partly dependent upon the state increasing funding for the HDIP and the tax break incentive,” Heroux said.
The tax break benefits the developer and the city because the former will have a reduced cost while the latter will gain more revenue on the new building, which will be worth much more than the old one.
“They don’t pay the full amount, we make more than we would have otherwise,” Heroux said. “It’s a win-win.”
City assistance is critical for completion of the project, he said.
“And it is also important that we offer these incentives on a case-by-case basis because if investors don’t get the support from the city here, they will take their money and invest in another city and then we don’t have a rehabilitated property and we lose out on the tax revenue from the rehabilitated property,” Heroux added.
The Briggs Hotel once housed actors performing at the Bates Opera House, located nearby at Park and North Main streets, according to information on the Massachusetts Historical Commission website.
It was turned into apartments in 1928 and was used for that purpose until sometime in the last 20 years or so.
The Fishnet Restaurant once occupied the bottom floor but has been closed for more than 20 years.
The new building would take up most of the 20,540-square-foot lot, which backs up to Ten Mile River and is located between Larson Senior Center and a parking lot owned by The Sun Chronicle.
It would stand five stories tall with a 40-space parking lot on the first level.
An additional six parking spaces would be leased from the city in the Sanford Street parking garage.
