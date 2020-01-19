ATTLEBORO — A 40-acre wooded parcel off Pike Avenue could, in the not too distant future, become the site of 49 new homes.
The land is zoned for residential development and the project, known as Pike Estates, has been working its way through the planning board’s approval process for months.
But as often happens when big developments go in, something gets pushed out.
In this case, that could be what abutting homeowners on Rambler Road and Nash Lane refer to as the peace and quiet of their neighborhoods, which are currently located on dead-end roads.
The developer, who intends to create an access to Pike Estates off Pike Avenue, must put in a second access under city rules that require subdivisions with more than 24 homes to have two entrances.
The plans are to extend the now dead-end Rambler into Pike Estates.
If the extension is approved by the planning board, the city council must eventually sign off as well.
A petition signed by 16 residents of Rambler and Nash said extending Rambler will create “irreparable harm.”
They cited a decrease in property values, an increase in traffic and less safe streets.
Many of the homeowners on Rambler and Nash have showed up at public hearings to protest the plan in recent weeks.
And that’s something that could happen more often throughout the city if the boom in building continues in which building commissioner Bill McDonough said he doesn’t see any signs of decline.
“It’s not slowing down and commercial is booming as well,” he said Friday.
He referenced the last big building boom which occurred in the early 2000s.
“This seems more sustained and just as big,” McDonough said.
Rambler and Nash are located off Bishop Street on the eastern side of the city where more than a 100 homes are under construction or being planned.
A development called Cooper Farm off Pleasant Street (Route 123) at the end of Pike is permitted for 40 homes on 45 acres.
Another smaller subdivision on the corner of Pike and Pleasant will see the construction of about a dozen homes.
When Pike Estates is included and all three projects are built out, that will create more than 100 new homes in that part of the city alone.
The boom is of course hitting most parts of the city.
Records in the building inspection department show that in 2019 alone there were building permits issued for 86 homes.
Out of that number, 74 were for single-family homes and 12 were for duplexes, bringing the total number of new residences to 98.
Those numbers do not include the homes in Pike Estates.
The total of 86 new home building permits is a 56 percent increase over the average of 55 permits a year for the 10-year period between 2009 and 2018, a period which includes several years when most building ground to a halt due to the home mortgage crisis which hit in 2008.
Meanwhile, the developers of Pike Estates are working to address the concerns of Rambler and Nash residents.
For example, they intend to install “traffic calming devices” such as “speed tables” on the Rambler extension in an effort to keep speed down in the neighborhood.
In addition, the development will include almost 22 acres of open space to be deeded to the city which residents anywhere, including those on Rambler and Nash, will be able to use.
