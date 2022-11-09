Statewide, the Democratic team of Maura Healey and Kim Driscoll, running for governor and lieutenant governor, respectively, garnered 63.3% of the vote, winning in a landslide over Republican candidates Geoff Diehl and Kim Allen.
They garnered 35.1% of the vote while Libertarian Kevin Reed and his running mate, Peter Everett, got 1.6%.
In The Sun Chronicle area, Healey and Driscoll did not do as well, although they still captured the most votes.
In the 10-community Sun Chronicle area -- which includes Attleboro, North Attleboro, Foxboro, Mansfield, Norton, Plainville, Wrentham, Norfolk, Seekonk and Rehoboth -- the two totaled 54.3% of the vote.
Diehl and Allen, by contrast, got just under 44% and won in one town, Rehoboth, where they captured 53.8% of the vote to 44.3% for Healey and Driscoll.
Reed and Everett did a little better than their statewide total as well, garnering 1.73% of the total.
Healey and Driscoll captured the highest percentage of area voters in Mansfield, 59.2%. Their second highest percentage came in Attleboro, at just a hair under 57%.
While they won in Wrentham, that town registered the lowest percentage for them, other than Rehoboth, at 49.9%, barely slipping by Diehl and Allen who came in at 48.2%.
