Statewide, the Democratic team of Maura Healey and Kim Driscoll, running for governor and lieutenant governor, respectively, garnered 63.3% of the vote, winning in a landslide over Republican candidates Geoff Diehl and Kim Allen.

They garnered 35.1% of the vote while Libertarian Kevin Reed and his running mate, Peter Everett, got 1.6%.

