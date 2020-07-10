PLAINVILLE — Residents might want to bring some popcorn to Monday’s annual town meeting as it will be a drive-in movie-style session with a controversial budget as the featured attraction.
The proposed spending plan for the fiscal year that started July 1 calls for eliminating several dozen school and town positions.
The meeting, postponed from last month due to coronavirus concerns, is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. in the parking lot of King Philip Regional High School in Wrentham.
Check-in begins at 6 and residents are advised to arrive early. To alleviate congestion on Franklin Street (Route 140), the entrance for the meeting will be the roadway beside the tennis courts, with three voter registration lines depending on last name. Masks are encouraged.
Vehicles will be parked in every other space and in staggered rows to accommodate social distancing. Residents are asked to remain in their vehicles and turn the motors off.
Audio of the meeting will be available on car radios using a dedicated FM channel, which will be provided at check-in.
To be recognized for a comment or question, voters are asked to open their window and hold up their voting card. A runner will come to the window with an extended boom microphone. Voting will be conducted by raised cards with assistance of designated counters. And restrooms will be available in the high school.
The town meeting postponement allowed voting on the budget to come after the June 29 town election, where a $3.25 million Proposition 2 1/2 override was soundly rejected by voters.
With that defeat, a $30.5 million balanced budget calls for the layoff of about three dozen school employees, six firefighters and five police officers. Also, there will be a reduction in hours at town hall, the library, senior center/Council on Aging and DPW.
The education staff reductions represent over a quarter of the school workforce, from teachers and administrators to custodians and cafeteria workers. it will mean larger class sizes and elimination of some programs, including band. Sixteen teachers are among the 38 employees who have received layoff notices, but four of them are retiring.
Residents at town meeting, as usual, will be allowed to question the budget and make suggestions or motions for changes.
“The reality is that we don’t have a lot of options which make sense that will significantly impact the budget,” selectmen Chairman Jeff Johnson said.
Capital items
Also, several building and equipment items known as capital items are up for a vote, including $1.25 million for new water mains in the South Street (Route 1A) area, and other money requests to further improve the water system. Another $500,000 is requested for the sewer system.
The delay of town meeting had other benefits besides coming after the override vote.
“This gives us the time to plan an outdoor meeting and learn from the experiences of other towns at holding their meeting outdoors,” Johnson said. “By holding it after the override election, this should simplify the budget discussion portion of the meeting and somewhat shorten the meeting.
“Just as importantly, with the area COVID-19 trends continuing to show improvement, we are hopeful that more of our town population will feel safe coming to the meeting.”
Those comments were echoed by Town Moderator Luke Travis.
“I anticipate that our town meeting attendees will be fully satisfied that they have been able to safely adhere to the required COVID safety standards and still be able to fully participate in our cherished town meeting government,” Travis said.
To prepare for town meeting, town officials last week held a virtual pre-town meeting session to discuss the articles on the warrant, or agenda, and town meeting procedures.
The town meeting warrant can be found with finance committee recommendations on the town website, www.plainville.ma.us.
Residents who were unable to join the meeting are invited to view and listen to the recording, which can be accessed using the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/rec/share/2e4vdOnI2zhIQ7fxtWLlRo84Q6jleaa8gSZK-P... Password: 4x+0G&6$ .
