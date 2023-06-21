DIGHTON -- Jack Teixeira, the local Air National Guard member accused of leaking highly classified military documents on a social media platform, pleaded not guilty to several charges Wednesday in federal court in Worcester.

Teixeira, 21, of North Dighton, entered the pleas during a hearing days after he was indicted by a federal grand jury on six counts of willful retention and transmission of national defense information. Each count is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

