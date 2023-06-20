DIGHTON -- A local Air National Guardsman is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in federal court in Worcester on an indictment charging him with leaking classified military documents online.
Jack D. Teixeira, 21, of North Dighton, was indicted last week on six counts of willful retention and transmission of classified information relating to the national defense.
The 2020 Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School graduate was arrested at his home April 13 without incident by an FBI tactical team and remains held in jail without bail.
A federal magistrate judge last month ruled Teixeira should remain in custody through his trial because of the danger he posed to the country and the risk he would flee.
After his arrest, Teixeira’s family expressed support for him. His lawyers had pressed the judge to release him to his father pending trial, saying he has no criminal history.
Teixeira, who had Top Secret security clearance since 2021, was a cyber defense operations journeyman at the time of his arrest. He was assigned to the 102nd Intelligence Wing at Otis Air National Guard Base on Cape Cod.
Prosecutors say he leaked hundreds of secret documents on the social media platform Discord that is popular with gamers. Some of the documents were related to the war in Ukraine.
Each charge of unauthorized retention and transmission of national defense information provides for a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, according to prosecutors.
