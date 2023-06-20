Leaked Documents Investigation

This artist depiction shows Massachusetts Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira, right, appearing in U.S. District Court in Boston on April 14.

 Margaret Small / The Associated Press

DIGHTON -- A local Air National Guardsman is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in federal court in Worcester on an indictment charging him with leaking classified military documents online.

Jack D. Teixeira, 21, of North Dighton, was indicted last week on six counts of willful retention and transmission of classified information relating to the national defense.

