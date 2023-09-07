D-R Marching Band

Dighton-Rehoboth’s marching band participates in last year’s Memorial Day parade in Rehoboth.

 Submitted

DIGHTON — The town’s third annual Firecracker Festival is Saturday, and the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School marching band is set to play a major role.

The event features food, games, music and other entertainment for all ages. It’s scheduled to run from noon to 5 p.m. at Dighton Town Hall, 979 Somerset Ave. (Route 138).

