DIGHTON — The town’s third annual Firecracker Festival is Saturday, and the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School marching band is set to play a major role.
The event features food, games, music and other entertainment for all ages. It’s scheduled to run from noon to 5 p.m. at Dighton Town Hall, 979 Somerset Ave. (Route 138).
The D-R band will kick off the festival by performing the national anthem followed by a preview of the 2023-24 D-R halftime show.
Following the performance, two-time Grammy winner, singer, author and storyteller Bill Harley of Seekonk will take the stage.
Organized by the Dighton Parks and Recreation Commission, the festival will also include a vendor fair, local farmers market, circus act, face painting, prizes, a Touch-a-Truck with the Dighton Police and Fire departments, and a dunk tank featuring Dighton Police’s school resource officers and K-9 Oakie.
The event closes with a performance by Funk-n-Country.