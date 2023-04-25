DIGHTON -- The local Massachusetts Air National Guard member accused of sharing classified documents about Russia's war in Ukraine and other secrets on the internet is scheduled for a detention hearing Thursday.
Jack D. Teixeira, 21, a 2020 Dighton-Regional High School graduate, is set to appear in U.S. District Court in Worcester for the hearing to determine whether he should continue to be held in custody until trial, according to court records.
The hearing was scheduled last week but was continued to allow his lawyers more time to prepare. He has waived a preliminary hearing to determine whether the government has probable cause.
Teixeira, a cyber defense operations journeyman with top security clearance and assigned to the 102nd Intelligence Wing at the Otis Air National Guard Base on Cape Cod, was arrested at his home on April 14 by a heavily-armed FBI tactical team.
His arrest came after authorities identified him as the person who had posted classified documents and shared top secret information on Discord, a messaging platform popular with video game enthusiasts, from December through March.
Authorities say Teixeira boasted about his access to classified information and posted documents to impress other video game enthusiasts in a chat room called Thug Shaker Central.
The leak went undetected for months and the documents were available for millions to see on the internet, causing “grave danger to the national security,” according to authorities.
The Associated Press has viewed 50 documents and some estimates put the number of leaked documents in the hundreds.
Following Teixeira’a arrest, the Air Force stripped the Cape Cod unit base of its intelligence mission. The case has also launched an inquiry by lawmakers about why Teixeira had access to such sensitive information.
Military service runs in his family. His stepfather is a retired master sergeant from the same intelligence unit. His mother worked briefly for the state Department of Veterans Services and served on the board of the Massachusetts Military Heroes Fund, a nonprofit for military families, according to her LinkedIn page.
Teixeira followed the tradition and enlisted in the guard in September 2019 while still in high school. He was promoted in May 2022 to the rank of E-3 airman first class.
He became a cyber defense operations journeyman in February and has had top secret security clearance and “sensitive compartmental access” to other highly classified programs since 2021, according to an FBI affidavit filed in court.
Teixeira is currently charged under the Espionage Act with unauthorized retention and transmission of national defense information and unauthorized removal and retention of classified documents or materials, according to court records.
Information from The Associated Press was used in this story.
