DIGHTON -- The local Massachusetts Air National Guard member accused of sharing classified documents about Russia's war in Ukraine and other secrets on the internet is scheduled for a detention hearing Thursday.

Jack D. Teixeira, 21, a 2020 Dighton-Regional High School graduate, is set to appear in U.S. District Court in Worcester for the hearing to determine whether he should continue to be held in custody until trial, according to court records.

