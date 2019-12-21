REHOBOTH -- A Dighton man was arrested Friday on a few charges, including drunken driving.
Patrolman Gilbert Lima stopped a car with a North Carolina registration about 6:30 p.m. Friday on Reynolds Avenue due to having an expired registration, Police Sgt. James Casey said.
Raymond Silva, 59, of Chestnut Street, Dighton, was observed by Lima to show signs of intoxication, Casey said.
Silva was arrested after field sobriety tests, and was charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, and operating an unregistered motor vehicle.
He was later released on personal recognizance. Silva is due to appear in Taunton District Court Monday.
