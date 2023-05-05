REHOBOTH -- A 42-year-old Dighton man was seriously injured when his SUV crashed into a tree Thursday night.
The crash was reported about 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Hornbine Road and Baker Street.
Police discovered an SUV that left the roadway and struck a tree, Sgt. Louis DiBacco said.
The driver, the sole occupant, was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence where he was reported in critical condition, DiBacco said.
His name was not released by police.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Rehoboth Police and the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section.
