Attleboro District Court building

Attleboro District Court

 Sun Chronicle file photo

ATTLEBORO — A Dighton man was arraigned Wednesday in Attleboro District Court on a fourth-offense drunken driving charge stemming from his arrest after a traffic stop.

Michael S. Ferreira, 56, was ordered held on $2,000 cash bail after pleading innocent to the drunken driving charge and driving with a suspended license (subsequent offense) and two related charges.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.