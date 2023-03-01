ATTLEBORO — A Dighton man was arraigned Wednesday in Attleboro District Court on a fourth-offense drunken driving charge stemming from his arrest after a traffic stop.
Michael S. Ferreira, 56, was ordered held on $2,000 cash bail after pleading innocent to the drunken driving charge and driving with a suspended license (subsequent offense) and two related charges.
Ferreira was arrested about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday after a police officer spotted him driving on Pleasant Street near Forest Street in a pickup truck with an expired inspection sticker, according to a prosecutor.
The prosecutor requested $7,500 cash bail noting Ferreira’s record, including jail time for two of his three previous drunken driving arrests in the 1980s and 1990s.
The prosecutor also noted that Ferreira is currently on a one-year suspended sentence in Taunton District Court for a conviction in September for driving with a suspended license.
His lawyer, Paul Whelan of Brockton, recommended Ferreira be released on his own recognizance. He said Ferreira is employed as a landscaper and the prosecution’s case against his client is not strong.
The case was continued to later this month.
