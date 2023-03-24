REHOBOTH -- A Dighton man has been arrested on a second charge of driving under the influence of alcohol.
Police responded to the area of Simmons Street and Reservoir Avenue about 9:30 p.m. Thursday for a report of a vehicle off the roadway.
Officers discovered a vehicle in the woods and a man, later identified as Christopher Berry, 42, of North Dighton, standing near it, Sgt. Craig Forget said.
"During conversation with officers this subject showed signs of impairment," Forget said in a news release, adding field sobriety tests were conducted.
Berry was also charged with negligent operation of a motor vehicle and other motor vehicle related charges.
Berry was later released on bail and was to be arraigned in Taunton District Court.
