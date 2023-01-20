DIGHTON — A Dighton-Rehoboth Regional school was flooded and police are looking into vandalism being the cause.
A classroom sink at Dighton Middle School was left on overnight Thursday, flooding the classroom and three surrounding rooms, officials said.
School officials discovered the water damage Friday morning and notified police.
Police believe someone may have stuffed the sink with paper towels, Police Chief Shawn Cronin said.
“We pledge to work with the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional School District, and want to assure our community that we will complete a full and thorough investigation in an effort to determine the circumstances surrounding this unfortunate incident,” Cronin said.
Officials are working to determine the extent of the damage and the cost of repairs at the school, located on Somerset Avenue (Route 138).
Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Dighton Police at 508-669-6711.